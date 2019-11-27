  • Accused drug dealer runs across major interstate after officers try to arrest him at hotel

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - State police busted a drug dealer who was operating out of a local hotel.   

    Joseph Drayton, who is from Philadelphia, was running his drug operation out of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Washington.

    When troopers arrived to serve a search warrant, they said he took off running – clear across busy Interstate 70 during rush hour.  

    Channel 11’s Cara Sapida has an inside look at what they found in his hotel, tonight at 6:15.

