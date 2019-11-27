WASHINGTON, Pa. - State police busted a drug dealer who was operating out of a local hotel.
Joseph Drayton, who is from Philadelphia, was running his drug operation out of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Washington.
When troopers arrived to serve a search warrant, they said he took off running – clear across busy Interstate 70 during rush hour.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida has an inside look at what they found in his hotel, tonight at 6:15.
