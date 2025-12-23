Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Brownsville.

Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker said Mark Smith, 30, of Brownsville, was struck by a vehicle while walking along Route 40 East on Monday evening.

Smith was taken to the Uniontown Hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

