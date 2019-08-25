  • Another gun confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

    PITTSBURGH - A man from Westmoreland County was stopped with a loaded .380 caliber handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday, according to Transportation Security Administration officials.

    A TSA spokesperson said the handgun had six bullets in it.

    This marked the 24th gun stopped by TSA agents at the airport security checkpoint so far this year. In 2018, there were 34 guns stopped by TSA officers.

    This comes just days after TSA officials again reiterated that weapons are not allowed through airport security, that people will be stopped if the weapons are found and the investigation process causes backups affecting other air travelers.

