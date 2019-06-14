  • Tree falls on moving car causing chain-reaction crash

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A car in Aliquippa was crushed by a tree that fell on it Friday morning, setting off a chain-reaction crash.

    People who saw the crash told Channel 11 News the driver who was hit was lucky to be alive.

    After the tree fell on his car, the driver crossed over traffic and hit the back of a beer truck. 

    Police tell Channel 11 it was a freak accident.

    The driver, a man in his 60s, was unresponsive but breathing when police arrived.

