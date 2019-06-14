ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A car in Aliquippa was crushed by a tree that fell on it Friday morning, setting off a chain-reaction crash.
People who saw the crash told Channel 11 News the driver who was hit was lucky to be alive.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
After the tree fell on his car, the driver crossed over traffic and hit the back of a beer truck.
Police tell Channel 11 it was a freak accident.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was unresponsive but breathing when police arrived.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 recent high school graduates die after lightning strikes in parkk
- NO EXTENSION: Judge says the deal between UPMC and Highmark can't be extended
- Boy takes great-grandfather's SUV to go on candy run
- VIDEO: Driver critically hurt when car crashes into fence, pole
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}