BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Allegheny Health Network said on Monday that it has identified an Allegheny County neighborhood as a planned location for a fourth neighborhood hospital.
Hospital officials said they have chosen Brentwood Borough and will present details of their plans the borough’s planning commission meeting this week.
The South Hills community joins Hempfield, Harmar and McCandless as areas in which the health network plans to build the small inpatient facilities over the next two years.
WPXI news reporter Marlisa Goldsmith talking with Brentwood residents about the announcement for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
The small neighborhood hospitals will be fully licensed facilities that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They will include an emergency department, 10 inpatient beds and on-site clinical services.
The facilities will be staffed with physicians, nurses and other health care professionals.
The neighborhood hospitals are part of Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health’s $1 billion investment to provide affordable, high-quality health care services in western Pennsylvania.
