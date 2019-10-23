  • Looking for a new home? Antonio Brown's house now for sale at $2.3 million

    PITTSBURGH - Looking for a new home in northern Allegheny County? The former residence of Antonio Brown could be just what you need!

    Yes, it costs $2.3 million dollars, but the six bedroom, six bathroom home sits on almost three acres of land.

    According to public real estate information, Brown bought the home at 103 Silver Pines Dr., Gibsonia, for $1.9 million in 2014.

    Brown still has an outstanding tax bill of $9,537.70 for 2019, according to tax records tied to the property.

    The contemporary-style home was built in 2014 and Brown has been the sole owner. 

    Other features include a full basement, central heat and air conditioning and has a total of 16 rooms.

    A listing for the home through Coldwell Banker says, "The expansive finished basement has a full theater, gym, sauna, steam shower and a full bath."

