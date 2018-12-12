Thirty-two-year-old Michael Wingard and 29-year-old Angalina Miller pleaded guilty Tuesday in Somerset County Court to counts of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. Both had been charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
Somerset borough police said Arianna Miller was taken to Somerset Hospital on April 9, 2017 and died five days later at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser say prosecutors offered a deal because it was unclear which defendant caused the child's injury, or whether both did. She said authorities only know that "they were both present and responsible for the child."
Miller's attorney declined comment, saying "She is grieving."
