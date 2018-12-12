Kimberly-Clark has recalled some of its U by Kotex tampons due to complaints of the product unraveling inside the body.
Media outlets reported that the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, regular absorbency, are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada. Retailers in both countries are pulling the product from shelves.
“Kimberly-Clark has received reports from consumers of the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body,” the company said in a Dec. 11 news release. “There also have been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms.”
Kimberly-Clark voluntarily recalled the items for specific lots of the product manufactured before Oct. 16, 2018. Specifically, lots manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016, and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018. The lot number can be found on the bottom of the product package. A full list of recalled lot numbers can be found at the Kimberly-Clark website or searched at the U by Kotex website.
Anyone who has the affected products should stop using them immediately and call Kimberly-Clark consumer service at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. CST Monday through Friday. Customers who have injury or irritation or hot flashes, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain after using the affected products should get medical attention.
No other U by Kotex products are being recalled.
TRENDING NOW:
- Those vintage ceramic Christmas trees might be worth some serious money
- Police: Volunteer firefighter charged with arson, says he was ‘bored'
- Buddy's Bar: ‘Elf'-inspired pop-up bar opening in Pittsburgh for 2 days
- VIDEO: Ring flushed down toilet found nine years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}