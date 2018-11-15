Asparagus spears distributed by the Pictsweet Company have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
According to the FDA, 1,872 cases of Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears are being recalled.
The asparagus was distributed in nearly every state, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.
The recall affects only Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears identified by UPC code 0 70560 97799 9 with production codes beginning with the following six digits: 2138XD and a “BEST BY AUG 1, 2020.”
No illnesses have been reported at this point, and no other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by the recall.
For more details visit the FDA food recall website by clicking here.
