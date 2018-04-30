BELLEVUE, Pa. - At least 10 people are injured after a giant tree fell into the middle of a softball game Monday at Northgate Junior-Senior High School.
PHOTOS: At least 1 injured when huge tree falls on high school property
A fire official said at least 10 people were injured at the Bellevue school. Four were treated at the scene and six were taken to hospitals.
An Allegheny General Hospital spokesperson said two adults with non-critical injuries are being treated at the North Side facility.
A heavy presence of ambulances, firefighters and workers could be seen working to clear the tree as parents rushed to the scene. The field's backstop may have cushioned the impact of the fall.
TRENDING NOW:
- 8-year-old boy dies at soccer practice
- Police recover body of 4-year-old boy swept away by wave on Outer Banks beach
- VIDEO: SUV Destroyed by Bear Trapped Inside
The tree fell during a game between Williams Middle School, part of the Montour School District, and Northgate.
WPXI Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper said winds in that area were gusting up to 25 mph when the tree fell.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}