  • At least 10 injured when huge tree falls into middle school softball game

    Updated:

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - At least 10 people are injured after a giant tree fell into the middle of a softball game Monday at Northgate Junior-Senior High School.

    PHOTOS: At least 1 injured when huge tree falls on high school property

    A fire official said at least 10 people were injured at the Bellevue school. Four were treated at the scene and six were taken to hospitals.

    An Allegheny General Hospital spokesperson said two adults with non-critical injuries are being treated at the North Side facility.

    A heavy presence of ambulances, firefighters and workers could be seen working to clear the tree as parents rushed to the scene. The field's backstop may have cushioned the impact of the fall.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The tree fell during a game between Williams Middle School, part of the Montour School District, and Northgate.

    WPXI Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper said winds in that area were gusting up to 25 mph when the tree fell.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 10 injured when huge tree falls into middle school softball game

  • Headline Goes Here

    Working meth lab found at apartment building, 1 arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbor's picture helps police catch 2 burglary suspects

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman who 'heard voices' before setting deadly fire sentenced to prison

  • Headline Goes Here

    $400,000 Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Allegheny County