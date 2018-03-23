Authorities warn about phone scam of people posing as local sheriff's deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A new scam warning here in the Pittsburgh area involves a local Sheriff's Department.
People are posing as Washington County sheriff's deputies and telling people they have a warrant for their arrest.
Related: Sheriff's Office releases mugshots of several ‘high priority' fugitives
The chief sheriff's deputy told us they've had multiple reports of the scam.
The latest call happened Tuesday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Toys R Us liquidation sale postponed: What you need to know
- Mom charged with leaving kids alone, toddler wandering outside
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- VIDEO: Bride Temporarily Blinded By Poisonous Bouquet Gets Re-Do
A man took a call from someone claiming to be "Washington County Sherrif's Deputy Walker."
The caller told him he was facing an arrest warrant because he ignored jury duty.
The caller also wanted the target to meet him Wednesday afternoon at the sheriff's department at the county courthouse.
Related: K-9 controversy puts Westmoreland Co. sheriff under fire
The man who took the call didn't go and told the Sheriff's Department about this.
The chief deputy believes the caller might have tried to use a fake warrant and then convince the man to pay a fine to let him off the hook.
Channel 11 also learned the caller's phone number was traced to Beaver Falls.
Related: Lawsuit claims sheriff's department discriminated against deputy with military obligations
The Washington County Sheriff's Department wants people to know they will not call you in advance about outstanding warrants, they will just come and get you.
Anyone who gets suspicious call should report it to police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}