Intersection in West Mifflin closed after tractor-trailer gets stuck at turn

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Drivers are being told to avoid an intersection in West Mifflin due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Borough officials say the crash happened near Streets Run Road and Delwar Road.

The crash was reported at 10:15 a.m., according to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw a tractor-trailer stuck at a turn.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

