CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A local mother is demanding answers after a Band-Aid caused a significant abrasion on her 2-year-old daughter’s skin, she says.
Kate Baker used Band-Aid Brand’s Water Block Bandage to cover a small mole on her daughter's lower back.
The next morning she took off the Band-Aid and saw what appeared to be a burn.
"The whole area is just red and blistered. After 18 hours, it's completely red and blistered," Baker said.
A doctor diagnosed it as contact dermatitis.
"My daughter is terrified of Band-Aids now, she won't let me touch her back. I feel terrible as a mom for causing that. It's just been ridiculous," Baker said.
Baker contacted Band-Aid's parent company Johnson & Johnson and said all that she was offered a refund.
"This is my $4 check. They made it a whole $4. They rounded up," she said.
When Channel 11 reached out to the company we were sent the following statement.
"We were saddened to hear about Ms. Baker’s daughter’s experience with our Band-Aid Brand WATER BLOCK Adhesive Bandages. At Johnson & Johnson, there’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of the people who use our products."
