Bellevue police warn of scam collection phone calls

BELLVUE, Pa. - Bellevue police are warning residents about fraudulent calls from a person claiming the victim will be arrested if they don't pay up.
Jeff Houser contacted Channel 11 after he received one of the phone calls and brought it to the department's attention.
"He asked my name. I said, 'Yeah it’s me.' He said, 'There’s a warrant for your arrest.' I said, 'Wait a sec, what do you mean there’s a warrant for my arrest?'” Houser said.
Because the caller ID said Bellevue Borough, he was initially unsure what to make of the call. But then he challenged the caller by asking who the police chief was.
Sgt. Matthew Lucas said the department will conduct an investigation, and wanted to assure residents his officers would only call about a warrant if they were arranging a time for someone to turn themselves in.
