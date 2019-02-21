BELLEVUE, Pa. - A challenge encouraging teenagers to go missing for 48 hours has the Bellevue Borough Police Department warning parents.
The “48-Hour Challenge” involves teens disappearing for up to two days. The hashtag on social media encourages them to go missing and awards “points” for the attention they receive during that time, NBC News reported.
Anyone who participates in the challenge could face criminal charges, according to the Bellevue Borough Police Department.
Channel 11 News has not received any reports of any cases in the Pittsburgh area, but law enforcement agencies across the country have issued warnings like the one from Bellevue police.
