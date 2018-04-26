0 Best places to buy a cake in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Whether you're looking for a wedding cake, birthday cake, or just looking to settle your sweet tooth, Pittsburgh has plenty of places for you to go.

Immigrants who settled in Pittsburgh brought recipes from their countries makes our area rich in cultural culinary diversity.

Here are some of the best and most noteworthy places to buy a cake here in the 'burgh.

BETHEL BAKERY

Established in 1955, Bethel Bakery is one of the go-to places to get a cake in the South Hills. For more than 60 years, Bethel Bakery has produced specialty cakes, wedding cakes, sports-themed cakes and seasonal cakes. And it's all in the family, Morris and Anna Welsh started the business all while raising seven children, who would all eventually work at the bakery.

GLUUTENY BAKERY

Located in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Gluuteny Bakery is dedicated to gluten-free, dairy free cakes and pastries. Gluuteny opened its doors in 2007, and makes everything in-house, by scratch, daily. The bakery offers birthday cakes, anniversary cakes and special occasion cakes. Wanna make the cake at home? They offer a number of dry mixes as well.

LINCOLN BAKERY

Located in Bellevue, Lincoln Bakery opened it's doors in 1945. For the past 70 years, Lincoln Bakery has been kept in the family. The bakery is known for its wedding cakes, novelty cakes and decorated cakes. Some of the bakery's famous clientele include former Pittsburgh Pirates Bob Friend and Bill Mazeroski and Pittsburgh native and former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

MOIO'S ITALIAN PASTRY SHOP

Moio's Italian Pastry Shop is a third-generation bakery founded by an Italian immigrant in 1935. They started out in East Liberty, but moved to Monroeville in 1972. Moio’s offers wedding cakes, birthday cakes and a variety of specialty cakes including their Italian rum cake.

OAKMONT BAKERY

Oakmont Bakery is a family-owned bakery located on Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont. Founded by Marc and Susan Serrao in 1988, it has become one of the largest retail bakeries in the United States. Whether your looking for a sheet cake, a double layer cake, a specialty cake or wedding cake, Oakmont Bakery has cake designers to help make your occasion special.

PRANTL'S BAKERY

Prantl's Bakery is home to what The Huffington Posts calls, "The Best Cake America Has Ever Made." They're referring to Prantl's almond torte cake. The cake is so popular, you have to put in an online order 48 hours in advance. Prantl's has been open for 40 years, and is a bakery in the German tradition. Prantl's has three locations, the orginal Shadyside location, Market Square and a new location in Greensburg.



