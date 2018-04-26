  • Best places to buy a cake in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Whether you're looking for a wedding cake, birthday cake, or just looking to settle your sweet tooth, Pittsburgh has plenty of places for you to go. 

    Immigrants who settled in Pittsburgh brought recipes from their countries makes our area rich in cultural culinary diversity.

    Here are some of the best and most noteworthy places to buy a cake here in the 'burgh.

    BETHEL BAKERY

    Established in 1955, Bethel Bakery is one of the go-to places to get a cake in the South Hills.  For more than 60 years, Bethel Bakery has produced specialty cakes, wedding cakes, sports-themed cakes and seasonal cakes.  And it's all in the family, Morris and Anna Welsh started the business all while raising seven children, who would all eventually work at the bakery.  

    GLUUTENY BAKERY

    Located in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Gluuteny Bakery is dedicated to gluten-free, dairy free cakes and pastries.  Gluuteny opened its doors in 2007, and makes everything in-house, by scratch, daily. The bakery offers birthday cakes, anniversary cakes and special occasion cakes.  Wanna make the cake at home?  They offer a number of dry mixes as well.

    LINCOLN BAKERY

    Located in Bellevue, Lincoln Bakery opened it's doors in 1945.  For the past 70 years, Lincoln Bakery has been kept in the family.  The bakery is known for its wedding cakes, novelty cakes and decorated cakes.  Some of the bakery's famous clientele include former Pittsburgh Pirates Bob Friend and Bill Mazeroski and Pittsburgh native and former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.  

    MOIO'S ITALIAN PASTRY SHOP

    Moio's Italian Pastry Shop is a third-generation bakery founded by an Italian immigrant in 1935.  They started out in East Liberty, but moved to Monroeville in 1972.  Moio’s offers wedding cakes, birthday cakes and a variety of specialty cakes including their Italian rum cake.  

    OAKMONT BAKERY

    Oakmont Bakery is a family-owned bakery located on Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont.   Founded by Marc and Susan Serrao in 1988, it has become one of the largest retail bakeries in the United States. Whether your looking for a sheet cake, a double layer cake, a specialty cake or wedding cake, Oakmont Bakery has cake designers to help make your occasion special. 

    PRANTL'S BAKERY

    Prantl's Bakery is home to what The Huffington Posts calls, "The Best Cake America Has Ever Made." They're referring to Prantl's almond torte cake.  The cake is so popular, you have to put in an online order 48 hours in advance. Prantl's has been open for 40 years, and is a bakery in the German tradition.  Prantl's has three locations, the orginal Shadyside location, Market Square and a new location in Greensburg. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Best places to buy a cake in Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh International to add 'sensory rooms' for those with autism

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh's Stephen Foster statue, scrutinized as racist, comes down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community groups say, 'Amazon HQ2 Has No Home in Pgh'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man shot to death while on way to mother's home