PHILADELPHIA - Bill Cosby has settled a defamation lawsuit brought against him, court records reviewed by NBC News indicate.
Attorney Joseph Cammarata told the court that all seven women involved in the lawsuit were "satisfied with the settlement."
NBC News is reporting that Cammarata is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.
Cosby has been in prison last year where he’s serving out a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and molesting a onetime friend in 2004.
As recently as February, Cosby was said to be ‘not remorseful,’ and in ‘good spirits’ according to his attorney.
