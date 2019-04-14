WHEELING, W. Va. - A boater alerted authorities to a body in the Ohio River near Wheeling, West Virginia.
Accordng to police, the boater spotted the body around 1:30 a.m. in a back channel closer to the Bridgeport, Ohio side of the river.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Detectives are looking at possible missing persons cases with regional law enforcement agencies, according to police.
The West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston will work to identify the body, which could take several days.
Body Found in Ohio River— Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) April 14, 2019
April 14, 2019 pic.twitter.com/hGlWzcDMHM
TRENDING NOW:
- Police incident closes road, frightens residents in Washington Co.
- Teenager identified after being found shot to death inside home
- Storms could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours Sunday
- VIDEO: Body of missing man found in Monongahela River
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}