  • Boater finds body in Ohio River

    WHEELING, W. Va. - A boater alerted authorities to a body in the Ohio River near Wheeling, West Virginia.

    Accordng to police, the boater spotted the body around 1:30 a.m. in a back channel closer to the Bridgeport, Ohio side of the river.

    Detectives are looking at possible missing persons cases with regional law enforcement agencies, according to police.

    The West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston will work to identify the body, which could take several days.

