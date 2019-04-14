PITTSBURGH - A man was found dead inside a home after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.
Ameer Coleman, 19, has been identified as the victim.
Police in Garfield are investigating a shooting. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has just showed up to the scene... pic.twitter.com/WZPnv4wfpu— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 14, 2019
There was a a heavy police presence in the 200 block of Fern Street when Channel 11's Erin Clarke arrived at the scene.
One person was seen in handcuffs, but it's not clear if they were just being detained or were arrested and charged.
