Boo, 'World's Cutest Dog,' has died

Boo, once named the "World's Cutest Dog," has died.
Boo's owners posted on Facebook saying, "With deepest "sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy. Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time."
They said that shortly after their other dog Buddy died, Boo started experiencing heart problems, and said that they think "his heart literally broke when Buddy left us."
