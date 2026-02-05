Teen boy found slumped in snow, stranded in cold for hours after taking wrong bus from school

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Ross Township tell Channel 11 that medics rushed a 15-year-old boy to the hospital early Thursday morning after they said he was outside at a bus stop for nearly 12 hours!

Police said the teenager got on the wrong Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on his way home from school.

They said he was told to get off the bus at the end of its route across the street from the Ross Garage on Perrysville Avenue.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek is working to find out more details on how this happened. He has the latest details starting tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

