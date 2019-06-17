PITTSBURGH - A new mixed-use development is coming to Pittsburgh, and it's in one of the busiest areas of the city.
Dan Gillman, chief of staff for Mayor Bill Peduto, called the area "one of the hottest markets between Philadelphia and Chicago."
Channel 11's Rick Earle is getting a look at the plans, and learning what this will mean for other nearby projects on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}