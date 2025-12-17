Global study ranks PPG Place ice rink as most beautiful in North America

PITTSBURGH — A favorite winter activity in Pittsburgh has been named the most beautiful ice rink in the country.

According to a global study by Premier Inn, the UPMC Rink at PPG Place was named the Most Beautiful Ice Rink in North America, outranking iconic destinations like the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The rink was also named a Top 10 Most Beautiful Ice Rinks in the World.

Magic Ice USA, which has designed, built, and operated the rink since its debut, calls this recognition a “tremendous honor” for the city.

