  • Second earthquake in week hits Ohio

    WILLOWICK, Ohio - For the second time in a week, an earthquake hit Ohio.

    According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Willowick, Ohio.

    Willowick is located along Lake Erie, about 16.5 miles outside Cleveland.

    On June 10, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded just outside Cleveland.

    On Wednesday, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled north central Pennsylvania.

