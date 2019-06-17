WILLOWICK, Ohio - For the second time in a week, an earthquake hit Ohio.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Willowick, Ohio.
Willowick is located along Lake Erie, about 16.5 miles outside Cleveland.
On June 10, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded just outside Cleveland.
On Wednesday, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled north central Pennsylvania.
