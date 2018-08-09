Buffalo Wild Wings could add sports betting to its restaurants.
According to CNBC, a May ruling by the Supreme Court lifted a lifted a federal law that restricted legal betting.
"As the largest sports bar in America, we believe Buffalo Wild Wings is uniquely positioned to leverage sports gaming to enhance the restaurant experience for our guests," a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson told ESPN. "We are actively exploring opportunities, including potential partners, as we evaluate the next steps for our brand."
There are three Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the greater Pittsburgh area.
