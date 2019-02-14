BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Route 31 in Bullskin Township is closed in one direction after a tractor-railer rolled over.
Chopper 11 is over the scene now, where crews are working to clean up the spilled cargo.
This is a breaking story, Watch Channel 11 News at 5:30 for the latest details as they become available.
