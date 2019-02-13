0 Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate

CANONSBURG, Pa. - A former tudent in the Canon-McMillan School District has been diagnosed with the same rare cancer that killed his classmate, but parents and doctors disagree over what could be causing it.

When doctors diagnosed Mitch Barton with Ewing's sarcoma in December, he -- like most other Canon Mac students -- was already familiar with the disease.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.

"I was familiar with it because my friend Luke Blanock went through it," Barton said.

Blanock's fight and determination following his 2013 diagnosis moved his community. He continued to play basketball while undergoing dozens of chemotherapy treatments and inspired the hashtag “LukeStrong,” which graced wristbands and T-shirts. Blanock eventually lost his battle with cancer in 2016, months after marrying his high school sweetheart in a community-organized wedding.

Since then, as many as eight parents have reached out to the Blanocks and Bartons to say their child is also battling Ewing's sarcoma, a condition that causes cancerous tumors to grow on the bones.

"It doesn't seem like it's a rare cancer anymore," Mitch's mother, Christine Barton, said. "Especially around our community, our area."

Nationally, fewer than 200 cases of Ewing's sarcoma are diagnosed each year, according to the National Institute of Health. Doctors at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh typically see three to five cases per year, but can't comment on how many of those cases are in the Canonsburg area because of HIPAA laws.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.

"We definitely find it unusual that there are several cases in Canonsburg, particularly because this tumor is so incredibly rare," Dr. Julia Meade said.

Meade is part of a team dedicated to understanding why some children develop Ewing's sarcoma. Right now, she said, it's a mystery.

>>FULL INTERVIEW: Doctor discusses rare cancer

"We don't really know what causes this cancer to show up in children and young adults," she said.

But people in Barton's hometown believe it's environmental, pointing to oil and gas drilling in the area, as well as a uranium dump site that sits along Chartiers Creek.

"Could it be something environmental? We don't know," Christine Barton said. "It seems like for the cancer to be so rare, from what they tell us, and when you look at the numbers in our area...it just puts up a red flag."

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.