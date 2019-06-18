LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - A Westmoreland County School District faces a tough decision about school security.
The question is: should they create their own police force?
On Tuesday night, Burrell School Board members will be tasked with determining what’s best for the district in terms of policing.
The decision expected to made, LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News.
