  • Car crashes into hair salon after clipping motorcycle

    Updated:

    BALDWIN, Pa. - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and a car ended up crashed into a hair salon Sunday afternoon in Baldwin.

    Police said the car was crossing over onto Glass Run Road from Schieck Street and clipped the motorcycle. The car then crashed through the window of Headturners Salon across the street.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The owner of the salon said she’s thankful the crash, which was reported about 3 p.m., happened on a Sunday when the business was closed and no one was inside.

    Officials have not released the condition of the motorcyclist. The driver of the car was not hurt.

    As of Monday, the salon was closed and the owner is working with her insurance company to figure out when repairs can be made.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories