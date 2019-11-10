PITTSBURGH - She's 101, but that was not stopping 1st Lieutenant Elva O'Brien Bertha from standing up and offering a salute to the thousands of people clapping to honor her at PPG Paints Arena.
Welcome to the game, Bronze Star recipient, 1st Lieutenant Elva O'Brien Bertha! Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/5lT4Evrxyn— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 10, 2019
Bertha is a Bronze Star recipient and was honored for her service over the Veterans Day weekend.
