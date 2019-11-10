  • Penguins honor 101-year-old veteran at PPG Paints Arena

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - She's 101, but that was not stopping 1st Lieutenant Elva O'Brien Bertha from standing up and offering a salute to the thousands of people clapping to honor her at PPG Paints Arena.

    Bertha is a Bronze Star recipient and was honored for her service over the Veterans Day weekend.

