Cat saves couple from carbon monoxide

A Florida couple credits their cat with saving them from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Paul and Leona Jones went out for an early dinner Wednesday evening and came home in the middle of a rainstorm.
They said they just wanted to get into the garage, close the door and get into their Deltona home.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing 11-year-old Amberly Barnett was strangled to death; police make arrest
- More than dozen dogs, cats found in vans outside hotel
- Woman accused of being drunk while trying to pick up children from YMCA
- VIDEO: HIV reportedly cured in second patient
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The Jones' vehicle has a push button ignition and, in their rush to get inside, Leona Jones forgot to push it off.
She said that mistake almost cost them their lives.
"Paul was close to death. I wasn't quite as bad, but he was close to death," Leona said.
Leona Jones said she was asleep on the couch while her husband was in the bedroom.
Around 1 a.m., the couple's SUV had been running in the garage for around eight hours.
Paul said it was their cat crying that roused them.
"She was not able to stand up at all. I carried her from underneath the bed, I pulled her out, set her on the bed, then I collapsed on the bed," he said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}