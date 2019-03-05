0 Woman accused of being drunk while trying to pick up children from YMCA

PITTSBURGH - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to pick up her children from a YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Hill District while she was drunk, police said.

Anastasia Proviano is accused of walking into the YMCA on Centre Avenue while drinking a Smirnoff Ice, according to a criminal complaint. Staff told police she had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol and was swaying.

Proviano was told that her 7- and 8-year-old sons were taken home on a bus, and the YMCA staff believed she was home when they were dropped off, police said. It was later discovered that no one was home when the children got there and were seen walking inside.

As Proviano attempted to leave the YMCA, a staff member followed her and noticed a 4-year-old girl was in the back seat of her vehicle, which was parked partially on the sidewalk and in front of a fire hydrant, the complaint said. There were no child seats in the vehicle, police said.

The staff member was able to convince Proviano to go back inside the YMCA with the girl, authorities said.

When police arrived, they arrested Proviano, who struggled with officers, the complaint said.

Officers saw an empty can of Smirnoff Ice and a half jar of lemonade moonshine on the driver’s side floor of Proviano’s vehicle, police said.

Proviano was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

