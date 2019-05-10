ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Channel 11 has uncovered new details about alleged corruption in the Aliquippa Police Department.
Reporter Amy Marcinkiewicz spoke with Steve Townsend, the attorney for Joe Perciavalle, the former police chief who is facing charges for sending sexually explicit messages to a 17-year-old girl.
Townsend told Channel 11 that Perciavalle has been working with several agencies for more than a year to uncover alleged corruption.
On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., Marcinkiewicz details what she uncovered in dozens of court documents in connection with the case.
