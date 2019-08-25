  • SWAT situation ends with man taken to area hospital

    PITTSBURGH - A man barricaded himself inside an apartment unit at the Chateau Perry Apartments off Route 19 Sunday, police said.

    Officials at the scene said police received a phone call from the man's girlfriend who said he was using synthetic drugs and acting strange. Police said they got a mental health warrant and went to the apartment but the man would not answer the door.

    A SWAT team was called to the scene as the man inside was suspected of having access to guns. Law enforcement officers said negotiators were also on scene to try to resolve the situation peacefully.

    Officials at the scene said they were able to use a drone and robot to determine it was safe for officers to enter the building. They said they found the man on the floor having a medical episode and he taken to an area hospital.

