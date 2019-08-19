GLENSHAW, Pa. - Someone just won $2 million in Friday's Pennsylvania Lottery’s Match 6 drawing.
Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Giant Eagle on Butler Plank Road in Glenshaw. The retailer gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 01, 19, 32, 35, 40 and 46.
Winners have one year to claim their prize.
The holder of the winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.
