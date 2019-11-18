DETROIT - Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner is charged with obstructing police and disorderly conduct. Wagner is accused of interfering with Detroit police while they were removing her husband from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in March.
On Monday, the prosecution called two officers to the stand; one of whom said he was grabbed by Wagner. The hotel manager also testified.
Testimony will resume Tuesday morning.
Wagner, who was reelected last week, predicts she'll be acquitted. She turned down a plea deal.
