NEW YORK - NFL officials announced several schedule changes ahead of upcoming games for the rest of the regular season, including the Browns visiting Heinz Field on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The game will now kickoff at 1 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled 4:25 p.m. It's not clear what prompted the time change.
The last meeting between the division rivals ended in a brawl with Myles Garrett ripping off Mason Rudolph's helmet and smashing him over the head with it. Three players have been suspended and large fines have been issued by the league in the wake of the fight.
Additionally, here are the games scheduled for Thanksgiving Day:
- Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. on Fox
- Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. on CBS
- New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: 8:20 p.m. on NBC
