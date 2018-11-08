City planning massive memorial for 11 people killed in synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is planning a massive memorial for the 11 victims of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
The Rally for Peace will be held at noon on Friday at Point State Park and will remember the victims, while calling for peace and unity.
"I can't say who will be there or what the program will be, but it will an opportunity for Pittsburgh to come together in a very special way," said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- White House suspends CNN's Acosta after Trump confrontation
- Teenagers with stun gun rob woman outside Magee-Womens Hospital
- Mother claims bus is dropping kids off hours after school lets out
- VIDEO: Fire spreads to multiple mobile homes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}