  • City planning massive memorial for 11 people killed in synagogue shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is planning a massive memorial for the 11 victims of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

    The Rally for Peace will be held at noon on Friday at Point State Park and will remember the victims, while calling for peace and unity.

    "I can't say who will be there or what the program will be, but it will an opportunity for Pittsburgh to come together in a very special way," said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories