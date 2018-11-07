0 Teenagers with stun gun rob woman outside Magee-Womens Hospital

PITTSBURGH - A woman was robbed by two teenagers with a stun gun Tuesday night as she walked outside a Pittsburgh hospital, police said.

The victim was walking home from work about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Halket and Louisa streets, outside UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, when she saw two teenagers “playing with a stun gun,” according to a criminal complaint.

“I was shocked. I had an intuition. As soon as I walked they kept playing with it. At first, I thought it was a joke, but then when I looked back and saw no one was there and I turn around, I heard it and she had that look on her face. I was like, this is serious,” Jacquelyn Gales said.

As Gales attempted to pass the women, the teens approached her. One of them pointed the stun gun at her and lunged toward her, at which point Gales handed over her purse and personal belongings because she thought she was being robbed, the complaint said.

These are the two teenagers accused of robbing a woman near Magee. I spoke with the victim and will have her interview at 5

Gales called 911 after running to a Panera Bread on the Boulevard of the Allies, where police responded.

Delaysha Pryor, 17, and Delaya Knuckles, 18, were arrested after Gales provided descriptions of them to police.

Pryor was found with Gales’ ID, and Knuckles admitted that the stun gun was in her pants, police said.

