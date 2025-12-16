‘NBC Nightly News,’ Tom Llamas to broadcast from Pittsburgh Tuesday evening

PITTSBURGH — NBC Nightly News will broadcast live from Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

The stop is part of their “Reporting for America” campaign, where they are broadcasting from several different cities across the country.

The campaign, launched in November, is based on NBC News’ commitment to quality journalism, according to a release.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been listening closely to Americans, and what we’ve heard is clear. People are not disinterested in news. Rather, they are hungry for civil discourse and trustworthy reporting that can empower them to make up their own minds. Exactly what NBC News stands for.”

You can watch Tom Llamas’ report live from Pittsburgh at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 11.

