Close call for clerk when gunshot fired during convenience store robbery

PITTSBURGH - A Mt. Washington convenience store was robbed for the third time since January.
This time, the suspects were armed and fired one shot into the floor.
According to police, the CoGo’s on Bailey Avenue was held up by two men about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Channel 11 obtained a picture that shows a hole in the convenience store floor.
According to Pittsburgh police, that shot was fired by one of the two suspects who waited for the clerk to step outside for a smoke break, then barged their way in.
Investigators are using store surveillance video to identify the suspects.
The man holding the gun wore a mask and was hiding behind the ice machine.
As soon as he saw his partner, who was in pink pajama pants, enter the store behind the clerk, he quickly followed.
Both men stood just inside the door and demanded cash and cigarettes.
The overnight cashier was doing what he was told, but apparently not fast enough, as the gunman fired a shot, telling him to, "hurry up."
No customers were in the store at the time.
The pair took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
