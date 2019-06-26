PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police announced Wednesday changes to its command staff.
Four commanders are moving to new positions within the bureau, effective July 8, officials said.
“The Department of Public Safety and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police continually evaluate all of their duty locations in an effort to improve and enhance them where needed, and to provide the best police protection and service to city residents,” a news release said.
The following changes are being made:
- Cmdr. Jason Lando from Zone 5 to the Narcotics and Vice Division
- Cmdr. Stephen Vinansky from Zone 6 to Zone 5
- Cmdr. Cristyn Zett from Zone 2 to Zone 6
- Cmdr. Reyne Kacsuta from Narcotics and Vice to Zone 2
“With the level of professionalism and skill each of these commanders possess, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is assured this transition will be seamless and that our community will continue to be well-served,” the news release said.
Officials said the changes allow for professional development and give the commanders an opportunity to gain valuable experience in different communities.
