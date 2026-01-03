Baby born 15 weeks prematurely heading home after months in hospital

PITTSBURGH — A baby boy has proven he is quite the fighter as he prepared to head home after spending 11 months in Children’s Hospital.

“We call him Superman because that’s what he is. For starters, he had less than a 1% chance of living. I think that’s a miracle itself,” Julia Anderson told Channel 11.

For the last 11 months, Julia Anderson has stood beside her son, Braydin’s, crib in the NICU at Children’s Hospital. He was born just 25 weeks into Julia’s expected 40-week pregnancy after she started to have complications.

“When he was first born, it was really trying to see what bodily functions and organs are working, and what isn’t,” she added.

Baby Braydin weighed just one pound.

“To see that he was at least breathing, I was OK. I didn’t care about anything else. He was OK,” Julia said

The next 11 months included surgeries, transfusions, implanting a tracheal tube, and countless other challenges that Braydin overcame.

Julia told us — she believes that Braydin also saved his dad’s life.

“And, he saved dad. The battery that blew up at US Steel was his…. But he didn’t stay because something was going on with him," Julia said. “God works in mysterious ways. So does this guy.”

Braydin’s dad told us he hopes his son’s story can be an inspiration to others to always believe and have faith.

Now, after their nearly year-long journey, doctors gave the OK for Braydin to soon go home with his family.

“I think I’m just excited because in 11 months, I never got to be a mom. I want to take him to like restaurants. Take him to the zoo. Show him the world… because he deserves it,” she said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group