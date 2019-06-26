Woman tries to abduct two children from airport

ATLANTA, Ga. - It's a parent's worst nightmare.
A 26-year-old woman attempted to grab two children at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Saturday.
Surveillance video from the airport's atrium shows Esther Daniels as she walked over and put her hands on a stroller with a child in it.
The child's mother manages to fend Daniels off.
TRENDING NOW:
Daniels then notices one of the other children standing nearby and she picks him up, but the father is ready and wrestles the child back.
An officer can be seen in the video running over to the family, then going after Daniels when she tried to run away.
There's a struggle, but officers are able to get Daniels on the ground and apprehend her.
The officer said Daniels appeared "to be experiencing mental distress."
She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being transported to the county jail.
Daniels is charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}