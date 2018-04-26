Complaint: Councilman charged with DUI after crashing into police cruiser

CHARLEROI, Pa. - A councilman from Washington County is accused of driving drunk and has now been charged.
According to police, Larry Celaschi of Charleroi was extremely intoxicated and crashed into a Centerville Borough police cruiser.
According to a criminal complaint, Celaschi was found passed out behind the wheel of his SUV in East Bethlehem Township last month.
An officer allegedly tried to wake up Celaschi, but he didn't respond.
That's when the officer attempted to break a window to get to him.
The officer reported that Celaschi's car then began to drift backward, down a hill, where it collided with the officer's vehicle.
Celaschi reportedly then drove 15 to 20 feet forward before going off the road and into a ditch.
The incident and charges come as a surprise to people who know the councilman, whose dad was the longtime Charleroi police chief.
Channel 11 attempted to contact Celaschi about the allegations, but could not reach him. He
faces a DUI misdemeanor charge and four summary offenses for the incident.
