Surveillance video shows woman escaping apparent kidnapping, rescuer speaks out

The employee and manager at Butler Tobacco and Grocery say they are still in disbelief after a woman ran into their store, allegedly trying to escape an ex-boyfriend who is accused of attempting to kidnap her.

The ordeal was caught on surveillance video outside the shop.

Tori Adams, a store employee, said it all happened within seconds.

“It was kind of mama bear mode activated and I was like, ‘You gotta go,” Adams said.

Surveillance video shows a U-Haul stopped in traffic.

A woman gets out of the passenger side and runs toward the store.

“I didn’t realize what was going on. She came in, just started yelling that somebody tried to kidnap her and she got away from him,” Adams said.

Police say the man who followed her inside was 53-year-old Kenneth Clarke.

According to Butler City Police, Clarke got into a physical altercation with the woman, identified as his ex-girlfriend, on Saturday on McGeary Street in Butler City.

Investigators say the victim told them Clarke repeatedly hit her in the face, strangled her and dragged her by her hair into the U-Haul.

She also told police he held a pair of scissors to her while driving.

“She was battered, she was bloody, she didn’t have shoes on, her clothes were ripped up and I just remember thinking she needs protecting. I can’t let this guy get to her,” Adams said.

Adams said she had her child with her that day, which made her act quickly.

She got the woman to safety and told Clarke that the police were already being called and to exit the store.

“He said he was going to call the police and I said I’m already one step ahead of you buddy,” Adams said.

Police say Clarke eventually left the store and later led officers on a chase that ended in Cranberry.

He was arrested there.

Store manager Lisa Albert praised her employee.

“Anybody who comes in if they need help we try to help them no matter who they are,” Albert said.

She said employees are hoping for the victim’s speedy recovery.

“Everyone’s asking for updates on her. She’s got many prayers coming out to her. Make sure she’s doing all right,” Albert said.

Clarke is being held in the Butler County Jail.

He is facing several charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and strangulation.

