    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A man died after he was shot multiple times late Wednesday night in Homestead, police said.

    Gunshots were reported about 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Park Way and West Street, where police and paramedics found the 27-year-old victim.

    The man was taken to a hospital, where he died early Thursday morning.

    Investigators said the man had left his girlfriend’s home and was on his way to his mother’s home when he was shot.

    No arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

