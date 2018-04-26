HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A man died after he was shot multiple times late Wednesday night in Homestead, police said.
Gunshots were reported about 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Park Way and West Street, where police and paramedics found the 27-year-old victim.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died early Thursday morning.
Investigators said the man had left his girlfriend’s home and was on his way to his mother’s home when he was shot.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Elementary teacher one of dozens charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
- Police discover Michigan woman living in house with dead man
- Pens, Caps Round 2 playoff schedule officially set
- VIDEO: Kids struggling to learn basic skills because of digital devices
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}