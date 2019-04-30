Complaint: Man flushed grandparents' ashes down toilet after mother kicked him out

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A Pittsburgh man is accused of flushing his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet after his mother kicked him out, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
According to police, Thomas Porter Wells, 33, argued with his mother last September about his drinking and marijuana use and she asked him to move out of her McKeesport home, where he had been staying for a brief time.
His mother told police in early February she learned through a relative that Wells flushed the ashes of her late mother and father down a toilet before leaving her residence, according to a criminal complaint.
Wells faces two count of abuse of a corpse and one count of criminal mischief, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
