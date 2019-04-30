Daycare worker dropped 2-year-old while in her care, police say

An incident at a local daycare got a worker fired and criminally charged.
The worker is accused of dropping a 2-year-old child last week.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what the daycare director said he did to try and prevent it.
TRENDING NOW:
- Federal, local law enforcement stop domestic terror attack, reports say
- Former VP Joe Biden to kick off first campaign rally in Pittsburgh on Monday
- Woman found guilty in deadly hit-and-run on Babcock Boulevard
- VIDEO: Man dies after being dragged for blocks in hit-and-run
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}