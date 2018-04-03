The Department of Environmental Protection will start holding public hearings Tuesday in counties affected by a Shell Pipeline Company application for a new pipeline in western Pennsylvania.
The Shell Falcon Ethane Pipeline would extend from Houston, Washington County, to Shell’s ethylene cracker plant in Beaver County.
The pipeline would cross more than 300 streams and 100 wetlands across Washington, Allegheny and Beaver counties.
Public hearings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday -- one for each of the affected counties. Below are the dates and locations.
Beaver County (April 3)
- Central Valley High School Auditorium, 160 Baker Road Extension, Monaca, Pa. 15061
Washington County (April 4)
- Burgettstown Area Middle/High School (entrance W5), 104 Bavington Road, Burgettstown, Pa. 15021
Allegheny County (April 5)
- Quaker Valley Middle School Auditorium, 618 Harbaugh Street, Sewickley, Pa. 15143
